1 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $55,000

Why rent when you can own this well maintained upper level unit condo, located within minutes of major HWY's, restaurants, shopping, & airport. Move in ready unit has been freshly painted w/new carpeting. When you enter you step into a small entry area that opens to the large living room area that has large double window that lets in lots of natural light. Kitchen has smooth top stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, pantry and small breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom has a wall of closets, and access to the full bathroom includes tub/shower combo. Laundry room is conveniently located outside of the unit. Storage closet is located on first floor. Huge walk in closet in unit for storage.