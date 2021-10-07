This Affordable Kirkwood Location Can't Be Beat, Just a Short Stroll from the Back Door to Downtown Amenities Including Shopping, Grocery, Farmer's Market, Restaurants, Library, Transportation, Churches, Schools and More. Secured Entry to this 1 Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet, 1 Updated Bath Garden Condo. Kitchen hosts an Open Pass-Through Window to Dining/Living Rm. Building Conveniently offers an Overnight Guest Suite. You Get Your Money's Worth Out of the Small Monthly Condo Fee which includes: Sewer, Trash, Water, Exterior Maintenance, Some Insurance, Recreation Area, Lobby, Reading/Study Area, 2 Nice Sized Storage Lockers, Parking, Exterior Common Area, Landscaping/Lawn, Snow Removal and Debit/Coin Laundry Facility on Location. Owner only pays for Electric & Gas! Plenty of Surface Parking in this Well Managed, Well Maintained Condo Complex. Enjoy care free living! 1 Pet Restriction, no weight limit. No rentals allowed. Being sold in as-is condition.
1 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $85,000
