Are you seeking low maintenance living near Creve Coeur Park? Welcome to 2200 Canyonlands Unit C. This all electric unit was originally a 2 Bedroom converted into a 1 Bedroom & 1 office space. Ideal for the “work from home” situations. Inside you will notice fresh neutral paint & upgraded luxury flooring throughout. Spacious Living/Dining room offers wood burning fireplace, sliding glass door to private balcony and crown molding. Bright kitchen offers tons of cabinets, granite countertops with breakfast bar extension. All appliances will stay. Master bedroom has chair-rail, planter boxes, access to balcony. Unit is located in the Parkway North school district. Landscaping, snow, some insurance and streets are maintained by the association. There is 1 designated covered carport space (#80) with multiple open guest parking space out front . Complex has community pool, walking trails and located near shopping, dining, highways, and only 2 miles to the Maryland Heights Community Center.
1 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $134,999
