1 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $700

1 bedroom, 1 bath, duplex for rent minutes from the highway! Kitchen comes with refrigerator & gas stove. Laundry hookup in the basement (gas and electric dryer hookup). Tenant is responsible for all utilities. First and last month along with $700 security deposit is due upon signing a lease (total of $2,100). Minimum 12 month lease. No pets. No Section 8 Housing. Application fee is $50, application will not be processed until payment is submitted and includes background check, income verification, landlord history, and credit check.

