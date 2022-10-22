1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,264

At Ballpark Heights, you'll find historical architecture transformed into modern luxury within the comfort of your own home. This brand new studio apartment home features Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, soaring ceiling heights, full-size washer and dryer, polished concrete floors, modern finishes and large windows with great city views. You'll also enjoy controlled building access, garage parking ($150/month), community lobby lounge, rooftop lounge with amazing views of Busch Stadium, fitness center, dipping pool, package lockers, bike storage, conference rooms and concierge. There is onsite management and 24-hour emergency maintenance. $50 app fee + $300 admin fee due at application. Sec Dep - $300 up to one month's rent based on credit/background Rental criteria available.