1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $10,000

Fire damaged unit . 3 room condo in gated community; storage space in basement. *** Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property, either lender or buyer requested. The property is sold in AS IS condition. Pre-Approval letter or Proof of Funds required. Sale addendum and earnest money as certified funds will be required for final acceptance.

