Wow, what a great 2nd Floor condo in Kirkwood School District, with a secluded feel, nestled in a quiet corner of the popular Greenbriar complex. This awesome 1 bedroom 1 bath unit has a great kitchen (all appliances included) with a breakfast bar that opens to the dining room and living room. A huge deck to enjoy the fall evenings and changing of the leaves! The large master bedroom has a walk in closet. There is also an in unit laundry that stays with the condo. New AC! Greenbriar offers a Clubhouse, Pool, Workout Room and Walking Trail and Tennis Courts. You can't beat the price to own in Kirkwood, with so many wonderful amenities!
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000
