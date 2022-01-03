1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $114,000

Stylish condo with beautiful wood floors and an open kitchen/ living area. This unit offers granite counters, stainless steel appliance, gas range & a washer dryer on the main level. It has a large bedroom and beautiful bath with a whirlpool tub. It also has a partially finished basement that is perfect space for office or family room. There is also a large storage room. Located on a cul-de-sac in Mckinley Heights just blocks to Lafayette Square & Soulard. Includes off street parking. It has a freshly painted interior and new carpeting installed in the basement. Tenant occupied.