Welcome to this great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Central West End ! This bright and clean condo offers lots of space to entertain with an open floor plans. Amazing view and tons of natural light. The kitchen is phenomenal with a granite counter top and plenty of space to cook and utilize the stainless steel appliances. The bedroom is spacious and offers plenty of closet space and space for furniture. Private laundry offers convenience and saves you time and the hassle of going to the laundromat. The cabinets, shiny wood floors and hardware are all contemporary leaving plenty of room for fun decorating ideas, add holiday flare by decorating the fireplace every season! The building is quiet, metro stop is just steps away. All Electric unit, storage in basement and gated parking. 1 block North of Forest Park, near Missouri History Museum and METRO link stop. Near tons of restaurants!
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $115,000
