1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $118,888

At the Westgate Lofts, you will enjoy a rooftop swimming pool with rooftop deck and community room. At unit 409 you will find one spacious bedroom with a walk in closet. It adjoins the full bath and in unit laundry. Cozy up in front of the gas fireplace in the living room. Priced right for you to add your finishing touches! One garage parking space is included. Being sold as is.

