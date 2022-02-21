With a little vision and updating this home can be yours! Great opportunity for an investor/rehabber. 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath home. Updated windows. Updated HVAC. Water Heater 2009. Park your car in the tuck under basement 1 car garage or in the driveway. Level fenced in back yard with deck that needs repair. Excellent proximity to the Rec Center and easy access to highways. Property is being sold in As Is condition. Seller to do no repairs or credits, including occupancy. Offers to be submitted on a Special Sales Contract.
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington U. and chief of research and development for the VA in St. Louis, headed the study.
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
Precision Vehicle Holding had appealed the January denial from the Maryland Heights plan commission.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
Former Sen. John Danforth commissions poll that shows room for independent U.S. Senate candidate.
McClellan: The future of electric cars is iffy.
Wentzville School Board votes to keep a challenged book on library shelves after banning "The Bluest Eye" last month.
Precious cargo: Donor lungs get seat on Southwest flight to St. Louis as transplant team fights time and snowstorm
Dr. Katharine Caldwell says the transplant team refused to give up when their plane was grounded.
Hundreds of crows have been roosting for months at the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis, but dozens have been dropping dead.
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.