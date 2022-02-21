1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

With a little vision and updating this home can be yours! Great opportunity for an investor/rehabber. 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath home. Updated windows. Updated HVAC. Water Heater 2009. Park your car in the tuck under basement 1 car garage or in the driveway. Level fenced in back yard with deck that needs repair. Excellent proximity to the Rec Center and easy access to highways. Property is being sold in As Is condition. Seller to do no repairs or credits, including occupancy. Offers to be submitted on a Special Sales Contract.