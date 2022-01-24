1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $134,900

Great starter home located on one way street in convenient south city neighborhood. Nice size rooms, original ceramic tile bathroom, updated eat in kitchen with oak kitchen cabinets and ceramic tile backsplash. Currently one bedroom but dining room can be closed off and used as a second bedrooms like many other homes in this neighborhood. 15x9 sunroom, clean basement, concrete patio, flat fenced back yard and one car garage. Seller prefers as-is sale.