1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900
spotlight

Charming 1 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo adjacent to St. Louis prized City Museum! Enjoy your high-rise home that boasts all the fun, ease, and convenience of downtown living. Your home has an abundance of oversized features such as floor space, ceilings, cabinetry storage, and massive windows with the perfect amount of natural light. Walk into your en suite bathroom which features a double vanity and a jet tub surrounded by slate tile. Boasting one of the largest floor plans available in this building, the sunroom can be easily converted into a second bedroom! Situated in the heart of Downtown, St. Louis, and a dream spot for Cardinals lovers, just minutes away from Busch Stadium and all that Downtown, St. Louis has to offer.

