1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $147,500

I AM UTTERLY ADORABLE!!!! Dare you not to fall head over in heels in love w/ this gorgeous Victorian charmer with graceful front porch. Beautifully renovated from head to toe. Gorgeous all new kitchen, bath, absolutely everything! Just unpack. Nice living room with large bay window leads to the adorable eat in kitchen. Stylish home office can be converted into 2nd bedroom. Large basement is loaded with potential, and has a washer and a dryer just for you! Nice fenced back yard! Garage! All the bells and whistles you want and everything you need. Food Truck Friday neighborhood parties! You'll love it here!