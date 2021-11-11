 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $15,000

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $15,000

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $15,000

This home is sold As is the owner has never occupied the property. The property will be open to view on Sunday November 14th from 11:00 AM till 3:00 PM. This is the only time the property will be available to view. The property will be sold using the Homeboss Selling System. Offers start at $15,000.00 a buyers premium of $5,000.00 will be added to the winning offer. Offers must be submitted using the Homeboss Selling System. No offer will be accepted without proof of funds or a Pre Approval. Pre Qualification is not considered a Pre Approval.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News