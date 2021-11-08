1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $154,000

This is a stunning example of a "True Loft" with "All" of the historic industrial features you've been searching for: original restored brick walls, timbered ceilings & massive beams, warehouse windows, polished concrete flooring, exposed air ducts & more. Upon entering #703 your eyes immediately are drawn to an expansive curved gallery wall leading into the spacious living area boasting an open kitchen that Is Ideal for entertaining which includes custom 42” cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar w/seating for 4 & more...You'll enjoy a spacious bedroom and luxury bath w/a large stand-alone shower & deep soaking tub...Condo Fees include: water/sewer/trash/basic cable/internet. Lucas Lofts features an Award-Winning "ROOFTOP SPLASH POOL" & "FURNISHED SUN DECK" w/Grills & Seating and Iconic Panoramic Views! A Walk Score of 98% means you can "WALK EVERYWHERE" Walk to The Stifel Opera House*Ballpark Village*Enterprise Center*Union Station & SOON the MLS Soccer Stadium will be OPEN.