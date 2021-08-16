Great Opportunity $900 Mo. ? payment !Move in ready plus! Great view from beautiful Christy Park! Awesome hardwood floors! Great décor! Turn the key, and move in. Very updated throughout! Why rent when you can own this property? Everything stays! Refinished hardwoods in 2020, freshly painted in 2020, roof 2020, AC 2021, furnace 2020, washer and dryer 2020, smart 55 inch TV! Outbuilding in backyard was an original garage. Potential to turn back into garage. Some insulated windows! Stain glass windows! Some original fixtures. Nice blinds! All items in the home are included! Truly a super duper turn key home! A must see!
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.