1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $159,900

Great Opportunity $900 Mo. ? payment !Move in ready plus! Great view from beautiful Christy Park! Awesome hardwood floors! Great décor! Turn the key, and move in. Very updated throughout! Why rent when you can own this property? Everything stays! Refinished hardwoods in 2020, freshly painted in 2020, roof 2020, AC 2021, furnace 2020, washer and dryer 2020, smart 55 inch TV! Outbuilding in backyard was an original garage. Potential to turn back into garage. Some insulated windows! Stain glass windows! Some original fixtures. Nice blinds! All items in the home are included! Truly a super duper turn key home! A must see!