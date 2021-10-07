 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $20,000

Back on market due to no fault of sellers. Buyers didn't preform. UTILITIES ARE OFF BRING A FLASHLIGHT. This Benton Park West home has been completely gutted and is ready for remodeling. Originally 1 bed/1 bath with a detached garage and unfinished basement. Please use special sales contract for all offers.

