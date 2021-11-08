1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $250,000

Welcome to one of the most highly sought-after buildings in the Downtown Loft District! This spacious one-bedroom loft boasts almost 1,500sqft of living space, complete with a wide-open floor plan overlooking Washington Avenue! Exemplifying desirable historic features like exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors & a huge wall of windows. Blending perfectly with a long list of modern upgrades for added luxury/convenience. Beautiful kitchen with quality stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry with TONS of storage & more. Oversized master bedroom suite complete with private full bathroom including curb less tile shower, separate soaking tub & double sink vanity. Additional bonus room located off the living room, already partitioned off to be used as a 2nd bedroom, office, etc.! Common rooftop deck & fitness center for all Bankers residents! PRIME LOCATION, right in the heart of downtown!