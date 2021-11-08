Welcome to one of the most highly sought-after buildings in the Downtown Loft District! This spacious one-bedroom loft boasts almost 1,500sqft of living space, complete with a wide-open floor plan overlooking Washington Avenue! Exemplifying desirable historic features like exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors & a huge wall of windows. Blending perfectly with a long list of modern upgrades for added luxury/convenience. Beautiful kitchen with quality stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry with TONS of storage & more. Oversized master bedroom suite complete with private full bathroom including curb less tile shower, separate soaking tub & double sink vanity. Additional bonus room located off the living room, already partitioned off to be used as a 2nd bedroom, office, etc.! Common rooftop deck & fitness center for all Bankers residents! PRIME LOCATION, right in the heart of downtown!
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.
BenFred: Even in a blurry offseason, it's clear there are chances for Cardinals to upgrade middle-infield offense
Whether the Cardinals report to spring training on time (fingers crossed) or find what could be a promising season scarred by a work stoppage, it seems safe to say Oli Marmol’s club must come up with better middle-infield production in 2022 than the Cardinals created last season.
Garcia, McFarland, Lester and Happ seem the most appealing to try to bring back.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.