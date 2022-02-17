 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $29,000

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $29,000

Calling all investors - don't miss this adorable, all brick bungalow just a block off Cherokee! ARV in red-hot Gravois Park is $150+, so this one will not last! House has been mostly gutted and is ready for your inspiration. Main floor and basement are ready to finish! Level lot on a terrific block. Utilities are not on. Bring flashlight and use caution when showing. Offers will be reviewed Wednesday 2/16 at noon. Please use a response time of 2pm.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News