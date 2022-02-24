 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $32,000

Great investment opportunity or community living situation you get two yes two homes for the price of one. Essentially you have a 3bdr 2bth home on quiet street nestled in North City close to highways, downtown, and just minutes from the airport. Don't sleep on this opportunity you know they say it only knocks once. Call today for your private showing. Buy separate or as a package deal with 4129 Camillia

