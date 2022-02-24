 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $32,000

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $32,000

Great investment opportunity here attention to detail was definitely adhered to in the landscaping in this beautiful queen bungalow. This home features wood floors throughout freshly painted walls, attractively decorated bathrooms, and a walk out lower level. Couple this one with the property next door for a great ROI. Owner is open to package deal with 4127 Camellia.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News