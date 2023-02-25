Looking for a luxurious and convenient lifestyle in the heart of the city? Look no further! As you step inside, you'll be immediately struck by the incredible views of the city skyline. The open-concept living and dining area is flooded with natural light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. The modern kitchen features high-end appliances and a large center island for preparing meals and entertaining guests. The master suite is complete with a spacious bedroom, walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub and shower. Enjoy covered, underground parking and a community of neighbors to mingle with in the inviting lobby, rooftop deck and fitness center. Fees include internet, tv and gas! 4101 Laclede condos are just steps away from the city's best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. Easy access to I44 and I64/40! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to live in one of the most desirable buildings in the city.