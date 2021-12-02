 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $34,000

Check out this spacious 2 story home situated on great, level lot! Living room features ceiling fan and window allowing for tons of natural light to flow through. Large kitchen with endless possibilities. Spacious master bed and walk out basement! Don't miss this opportunity! This property is offered in its current AS IS condition; all utilities are turned off.

