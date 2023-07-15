Welcome to the fashionable 4101 Laclede Building! Unit 210 is the largest 1 bedroom unit in the building and also features an add'l half bath. The open floorplan w/10ft.ceilings is spacious and bright. The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, high-end appliances a gas cooktop, custom glass backsplash and an island with quartz waterfall countertops. The kitchen/dining/living room features a gas fireplace and a wall of windows that allows plenty of light as well as access to a private patio/balcony. A private den off of the kitchen is perfect as an office or cozy den and features the second bathroom. The wonderful bedroom suite features more floor to ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and an en suite with dual vanity & separate tub and shower. Amenities include pool, cabanas, outdoor kitchen, fire pits, fitness center, club house and garage parking. Walk to Cortex, BJC, public transportation and galleries, shops and restaurants. Water/gas/trash and internet are included in the HOA fees.