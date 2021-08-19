 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $42,000

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $42,000

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $42,000

Great opportunity on all brick home with central A/C. Updated kitchen and bathroom-overall, home is in average to good condition. Room off kitchen being used for dining room could possibly be converted to second bedroom on main level. Current occupant on lease until November of 2022 at $750/month. No showings without accepted contract. Call today for more info.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News