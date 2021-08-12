1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $42,900

-
BenFred: As Shannon says, can't-sweep Cardinals club just 'is not very good'
Fire in East St. Louis kills five children
Bruce's dream: An NFL expansion team for St. Louis, and he's an owner
Bass Pro Shops to add third St. Louis location, in Sunset Hills
St. Louis County Council votes down mask mandate
This charming home is a must see! It features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and so much more. Hurry this will not last long at this great price! Investor purchases can be reviewed once the property has been listed in MLS for 21 days. Owner occupant purchases can be reviewed after 8 days in MLS.
