 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $42,900

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $42,900

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $42,900

This charming home is a must see! It features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and so much more. Hurry this will not last long at this great price! Investor purchases can be reviewed once the property has been listed in MLS for 21 days. Owner occupant purchases can be reviewed after 8 days in MLS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories