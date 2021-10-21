1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,900

This is a solid little rental property in need of some updates (and has been priced accordingly). Property could use kitchen and bath updates as well as a fresh coat of paint. This Dutchtown neighborhood is popular with tenants and easy to rent - located just minutes from popular Grand and Cherokee. Furnace, AC, plumbing, electric and roof were believed to be updated about 10-12 years ago. Off-street parking. This would make a great rental portfolio addition or rehab opportunity. Property to be sold as is with seller to do no inspections or repairs.