 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,900

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,900

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,900

The property has been well maintained and updated by the owner. Terrific location on this perfect fit for your 1st rental property or to add to your portfolio as maintenance is minimal and the taxes and insurance are low. Call today to make your offer!!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News