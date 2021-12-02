Looking for a great investment property or flip or home in South City near HWY 55. Walking distance to Carondelet Park, YMCA, and Loughborough Commons shopping. This home is 10 mins from Soulard Market, 15 mins to Downtown St. Louis, and major hospital systems in St. Louis, MO. Great brick home with metal roof, with some TLC you can make this home yours. Kitchen can be moved back to main level or you can have to living areas or in-law quarters or make it a 2 family.
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $50,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Modeled after similar funds, city should create endowment to fund college education for every public school graduate, or similar investment in their future.
Flaherty, O'Neill, Gallegos, Bader all likely to get big raises.
The University of Missouri is publishing a book about Homer G. Phillips Hospital called, “Climbing the Ladder, Chasing the Dream.”
Pitching a golden opportunity, Cardinals outbid multiple suitors to woo lefty Matz and ruin Mets owner's morning
Coming off an assertive year in Toronto, Matz, 30, agreed to a four-year, $44-million deal that will be finalized after a physical.
Some who donated to help Kevin Strickland said their contributions were a way to apologize for Missouri state officials.
The teams with the two-lowest walks-per-nine last year were very successful.
-
- 7 min to read
They're tired of being the poster girl for whining white women who exude too much privilege.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.