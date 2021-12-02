 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $50,000

Looking for a great investment property or flip or home in South City near HWY 55. Walking distance to Carondelet Park, YMCA, and Loughborough Commons shopping. This home is 10 mins from Soulard Market, 15 mins to Downtown St. Louis, and major hospital systems in St. Louis, MO. Great brick home with metal roof, with some TLC you can make this home yours. Kitchen can be moved back to main level or you can have to living areas or in-law quarters or make it a 2 family.

