1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $55,000

Price Reduced! Great investment opportunity with this tenant occupied, single family home that is now available for sale! Currently tenant occupied with a current lease ending May 31, 2022. Monthly rent of $750.00, tenants are responsible for any and all utilities: water, sewer, trash, ameren, gas, lawn care, and snow removal. Occupancy permit up to date and available in supplements. This cozy Bungalow, 1 bedroom/1 Bath home has had a new roof recently placed. Large living room with wood floors. The hallway that currently has carpet, accommodates the bathroom and closet. Large eat in kitchen/dining combo with gas stove and refrigerator. Basement is a walk out and partially finished. Fenced in yard in back, with a wide chain link fence gate. 2 parking pad spaces available in back that provides off street parking. Do not disturb tenants, showing with accepted contract only. Agent owned property and being sold AS IS. Photos were taken prior to tenants moving in.