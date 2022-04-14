 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $55,000

If urban living is your desire, look no further! Walk to the new MLS Stadium, Union Station, Washington Ave & so much more! This downtown condo offers 1 bed/ 1 bath, with a generously sized "great room" that can easily host both living and dining areas. The kitchen offers great cabinet space & granite counters (all appliances stay). The bedroom is a great size! IN-UNIT LAUNDRY is a bonus, making your days a whole lot more efficient! Great closet space for your storage needs. Don't miss the great amenities offered! 24-hr front door security, workout facility, outdoor terrace with gas grills, spacious community room that offers games & media, wifi lounge, bike room, and secured storage. Assigned, secured parking space is available for an additional monthly fee (currently $95/mo).

