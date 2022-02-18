1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000

A rare opportunity to experience the pinnacle of luxury living with the vibrant, walkable Central West End at your doorstep. This stunning 1 bed Plus, 1½ bath condo in the highly desirable 4545 Lindell Building provides private elevator access directly to your personal, secure entry which leads to a large open space bathed in natural light from the 9 ft. tall windows. French wire-brushed white oak floors throughout. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, marble countertops and Bosch appliances. The spacious master suite includes a spa-inspired bath with double vanities, a separate soaking tub and shower plus a walk-in closet with laundry. The office/den features custom built-ins including a murphy bed, perfect for overnight guests. The large balcony allows for both seating and dining space and overlooks nearby historic homes at treetop level. This full service building includes doorman service, garage parking, fitness room, common entertaining areas and private guest accommodations.