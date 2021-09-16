 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

This quaint cottage in the heart of the Sutter Heights neighborhood is a well maintained home with newer energy efficient windows, a gorgeous yard, eat in kitchen, newer stainless refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher, and is walkable to the UCity Loop and close to Washington University and so much more.

