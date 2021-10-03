1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

Back on the market due to home being determined a 1 Bedroom with a den. 1 Bed, 1 Bath, good sized yard - a double lot, very level. Pattonville school District!!! House has vinyl siding and Bathroom has been updated. Does have central heat and air and a nice covered front patio. Living Rm open to Kitchen & Dining. Wardrobe in livingroom is being left. Sliding glass doors to back yard. Has a garage, but probably needs to be torn down. Yard is totally fenced (from what agent can view) and has a long asphalt driveway. Street gets little traffic and homes are spaced decently apart. Home being sold in "AS-IS" condition - no municipal inspection or repairs or credits to be provided by seller. Please use special sales contract when submitting an offer.