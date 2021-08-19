 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $63,900

All brick bungalow. Great opportunity to add this one to your rental portfolio. Property to be sold "as is" with no physical access available. Property being sold to settle estate. Occupants are not to be disturbed or contacted under any circumstances. Property details are deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

