1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $64,900

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $64,900

Great opportunity to own a budget friendly home in desirable Boulevard Heights neighborhood. This home sits on a double lot 50 x 120. It was previously rented for $750 per month. Great for investors or could be a tear down and build your dream home. Don't let the price fool you this could be a turn key rental as well.

