Opportunity awaits! Bring your dreams and give your tomorrows a new address! This all brick little gem has great bones, offering you the charm of yesteryear, just waiting for your personal touches! This home does feature some updates which include 200-amp electric service, newer AC and furnace with built in humidifier. Full walk-out basement offers loads of storage in addition to a dog wash / shower area. Washer, Dryer, Deep Freezer and Refrigerator (in basement) are all being included in this sale. Outside, covered porches in both front and back of home offer a great place to visit with friends and neighbors while enjoying the level fenced yard. Never a worry about parking! Home offers a 2 car garage with ally entry. Conveniently located near dining, shopping, entertainment and major highways. This home has so much to offer! Schedule your private showing today!
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $64,900
