Wonderful opportunity to own this charming gem! Great move in ready home for owner occupant or an investor looking to add to the portfolio. This 1 bedroom 1 bath home has been well loved and it shows. Beautiful bamboo wood floors in the living room, dinning room, and bedroom. Brand new vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and hallway. Heck, the entire home has even been freshly painted! Tons of great character in this all brick home. With a corner lot, new flooring, freshly painted, plenty of off street parking, garage, the only thing this delightful home is missing is you!
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tina Lowry barely made it to her closet as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house in St. Mary, Missouri.
Michael Weber shares the tale of how his sailboat got firmly stuck in the Mississippi River near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.
Rockwood schools post FBI tip line; some parents complain.
'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'
A former draft pick of the Cardinals who ascended rapidly as a coach, managing at three different levels, Marmol was introduced as the team's 51st manager.
Manchester police said the victim likely wouldn't have survived if not for the actions of his wife and a Parkway South High School student.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
Our columnist reflects on Cardinal theatrics, the Blues quick start and Mizzou's prize recruit.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Missouri. Storms expected Sunday evening could include hail, strong wind and tornadoes.
Lawyers were debating the extent of a police investigation into Kirkwood High School teacher Chris Stephens in the late 1990s.
Marmol, 35, was previously the team’s bench coach under Mike Shildt.