 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Wonderful opportunity to own this charming gem! Great move in ready home for owner occupant or an investor looking to add to the portfolio. This 1 bedroom 1 bath home has been well loved and it shows. Beautiful bamboo wood floors in the living room, dinning room, and bedroom. Brand new vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and hallway. Heck, the entire home has even been freshly painted! Tons of great character in this all brick home. With a corner lot, new flooring, freshly painted, plenty of off street parking, garage, the only thing this delightful home is missing is you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News