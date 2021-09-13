1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $68,900

This condo has newly painted neutral walls awaiting your design touch. Kitchen has neutral ceramic floor; all appliances remain with unit. New carpet recently installed. Ceiling fans in all the rooms, plenty of closets. Bedroom has sliding glass doors to access balcony overlooking mature trees. Condo fees of $135 includes water, trash, sewer, some insurance, lawn care, road maintenance. Convenient laundry access in building. Pool and community room are great amenities. Condo is located with great highway access to shopping & restaurants. Why rent when you can own. Plenty of parking available. Schedule your appointment today.