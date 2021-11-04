 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,900

Fantastic solid brick, bungalow-style home is a perfect starter home or would make a great rental or investment property for the smart buyer. Located in Benton Park (across from Gravois Park) and just a few doors from Cherokee Street with many restaurants, venues, shops & other amenities within walking distance. Also, a short distance to Tower Grove Park & shops/restaurants on S. Grand This home boasts 1 bed/1 bath and is a great investment opportunity. This single family home would make an excellent addition to an investment portfolio with lots of room for growth in rent & appreciation in the future. Please send offer on a Special Sales contract as Property is being sold in AS IS condition. Seller to do no inspections or repairs.

