1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

Please wear a mask in the home. Welcome to your cozy one bedroom, one bath home! As you enter the home, you will see a relatively open floor plan. Gaze at the beautiful stained glass windows as you enter into the dining room. The refrigerator in the spacious kitchen remains in the home. Enjoy St Louis' fall and spring weather on your oversized front porch, or your enclosed back porch; overlooking the big flat backyard. There is a bonus room right off the kitchen as you walk towards the back porch. Please note: bonus room window is being replaced at owners expense. Window company said will be done around the end of Oct. This home is a short distance to highway 55, which takes only a few minutes to get to downtown St Louis or into South County. Thank you for your interest! This home is being sold As Is. Any inspections will be for the buyers information purposes only. Seller to make no repairs.