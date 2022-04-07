1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $710

LARGE, freshly updated 2nd floor apartment now available. This one bedroom, one bath unit with HIGH ceilings has central air and is ALL ELECTRIC!!! The living room features lots of natural light, fantastic wood floors, and an extra closet. The large eat-in kitchen has newer appliances, tile flooring, and a full pantry closet. The bedroom is carpeted and has two closets, and the tiled bathroom features a full tub and shower combo. Shared back parking pad, newer security door on back. Nearby restaurants, grocery stores, parks and many walkable amenities. Minutes from SLU, Downtown, and Highways 44, 55, 40, and 70. Tenant is responsible for electric; landlord pays water, trash and sewer bills. No pets, laundry, or access to basement.