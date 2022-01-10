Darling 1-bedroom maintenance free living in the heart of Mehlville! You will find this home has all you need and much more- a community pool steps away, plenty of storage, & a tastefully updated interior space. Upon entry notice all of the natural light in the living room, open concept dining room and functional kitchen off the dining. The master bedroom is large and closets are sure to fit all seasons of your wardrobe! The condo is one level and located on the ground floor of the complex, if you are wanting to avoid too many steps this is the place for you! Also makes your move much easier! Downstairs from the property you will find the private storage for with plenty of space for all of your overflow needs. Outside find your cute & private patio! This is the perfect home if you are looking for a quiet and easy lifestyle where you leave work at the office and don't spend your weekends catching up on yardwork. Is a truly lovely community and great opportunity- welcome home!
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $72,500
