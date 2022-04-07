 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $72,900

Location! Updated! Main Floor Unit! This Great condo is up for grabs!! Brand new flooring, brand new kitchen cabinets, countertops, lighting, plumbing & appliances!! Large hall bath with oversized vanity! Bedroom with sliding doors out to patio area. This unit will not last!

