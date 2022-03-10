 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $74,900

Hurry to see this cute, clean brick home with large rooms, covered front and back porches, fenced yard, wood floors, large eat-in kitchen w/dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator, garage large enough for 2 cars but only has one door off alley. Such a clean nice basement with features like tin ceilings, walk up or walk out. Possible extra bedroom down (walk out door in room) Lot of house for the money!

