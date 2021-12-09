1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $74,900

Welcome to the Adlon! Supremely located close to everything is this beautiful building in historic Compton Heights. With Compton Park right across the street, well appointed lobby, community room, extra storage, elevator access, assigned parking spot and a park-like setting out back, you will LOVE the lifestyle here! And condo 304 is as cute as can be. Step into a highly functional floor plan with southern facing windows that allow the warmth of the sun to come streaming in. Beautiful hardwood floors are in the living area and bedroom with tiled floors in the kitchen and bath. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cooking and plenty of great storage. Bedroom is separated from living area with glass French doors that really open up the space. Bathroom is of good size with even more storage right next to it. This condo is full of charm and character and as you will see, can accommodate larger sized furniture. HOA covers water, sewer, trash, some insurance and heat!