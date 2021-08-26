1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

DEVELOPER CLOSEOUT SALE. OTHER FLOORPLANS AND PRICES ARE AVAILABLE. Luxury meets Downtown City Lifestyle at The Marquette Unit 506! This open concept unit features a beautiful kitchen with 42-inch maple cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gleaming hardwood floors that lead into the combined living and dining area. Large windows throughout welcome brilliant, natural light and scenic views of Downtown Saint Louis. Enjoy the unparalleled amenities in the Historic Marquette building including a Carrara marble lobby, state-of-the-art security, and high-speed elevators. Entertaining is made easy with barbeque facilities, a pet-friendly area, a rooftop wading pool, sundeck, and the beautiful trellis garden. This unit is complete with one reserved uncovered subleased parking space. VA APPROVED.