1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

7 single family homes being sold as a package deal! All of these houses have updated electric, plumbing and HVAC systems. All houses are rented with long term tenants. Total annual net income $45,306, over a 9% cap rate asking $490,000 for all 7 houses. All properties within a 1/4 mile from each other. 2xx Catalan 2bed 1 bath, 724 sf, fenced yard.Rented at $525 for 3 years $65,000; 6xx Courtois 1 bed 1 bath,850 sf 1st-floor laundry Rented at $550 for 8 years $65,000; 78xx Michigan 3 bed 1 bath,1037 sf full basement,fenced yard. Rented at $650 for 13 years $75,000; 78xx Michigan 3 bed 1 bath,partial basement, fenced yard, 2 car garage.Rented at $650 for 6 years $80,00; 8106 Minnesota, 3 bed 1 bath, 1361 sf partial basement, fenced yard. Rented at $650 for 5 years $75,000; 3xx Quincy 1 bed 1 bath, 850sf 1st-floor laundry, partial basement. Rented at $550 for 5 years $60,000; 81xx Water 2 bed 1 bath, 1116 sf full basement, shed, fenced yard. Rented at $625 for 15 years $70,000