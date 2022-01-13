7 single family homes being sold as a package deal! All of these houses have updated electric, plumbing and HVAC systems. All houses are rented with long term tenants. Total annual net income $45,306, over a 9% cap rate asking $490,000 for all 7 houses. All properties within a 1/4 mile from each other. 2xx Catalan 2bed 1 bath, 724 sf, fenced yard.Rented at $525 for 3 years $65,000; 6xx Courtois 1 bed 1 bath,850 sf 1st-floor laundry Rented at $550 for 8 years $65,000; 78xx Michigan 3 bed 1 bath,1037 sf full basement,fenced yard. Rented at $650 for 13 years $75,000; 78xx Michigan 3 bed 1 bath,partial basement, fenced yard, 2 car garage.Rented at $650 for 6 years $80,00; 8106 Minnesota, 3 bed 1 bath, 1361 sf partial basement, fenced yard. Rented at $650 for 5 years $75,000; 3xx Quincy 1 bed 1 bath, 850sf 1st-floor laundry, partial basement. Rented at $550 for 5 years $60,000; 81xx Water 2 bed 1 bath, 1116 sf full basement, shed, fenced yard. Rented at $625 for 15 years $70,000
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heidi Fleiss says she’s angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.
Health officials urge St. Louis-area residents to stay home as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to break records
Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis: ‘Until we get past this particular record-high surge, people should not be engaging in anything other than essential activities.’
Hernandez, who was scheduled to plead guilty Monday for her role in the riots, has been arrested on suspicion of DWI for the fatal wreck Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors say an East St. Louis market has been used in a $1 million food stamp fraud.
Fierceton, a 2016 Whitfield School grad, lost the honor after reports surfaced that she had provided 'false narratives' to get the scholarship.
Goold: As Bonds, Clemens drop from Hall of Fame ballot, voters still face steroid conundrums, sharp criticism
Derrick Goold shares (defends?) 10 names checked on his Hall of Fame ballot and details how as steroid era recedes, other debates arrive.
Two commercial pilots on a cargo flight were killed in the high-speed plane crash Saturday evening.
Twin-engine aircraft took off from Spirit of St. Louis airport on Saturday evening.
Hospital officials say they’re running out of options as the number of sick patients and health care workers soars.
‘Negligence or nefarious’? Errors cost downtown St. Louis tax district more than $650,000 over decade
Some properties were left off the rolls entirely, as if they didn’t exist. Others were charged properly for years and then lucked into a discount.