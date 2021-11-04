1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

-
Great opportunity to renovate this home in Hancock Place! Property has great potential and location! Huge 3 car detached garage offers unique area for parking or working on hobbies. Home features newer HVAC, vinyl siding and flat and usable backyard. Property sold AS-IS with seller making no disclosures, warranties or providing inspections.
